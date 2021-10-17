'We Got the Result' - Ben Chilwell Speaks on Importance of Brentford Win

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell has highlighted how important it was for his side to get the victory against Brentford on Saturday evening in the Premier League.

He scored the only goal of the game in the Blues' 1-0 win away at their fellow west London opponents, with Edouard Mendy's heroics in goal also contributing to the three points.

The win sees Chelsea return to the top of the league table after eight games, ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Chilwell spoke about how key it was for the Blues to pick up a win against the Bees after the international break, saying: "In the first game after internationals, the performance isn't anywhere near as important as a result, and we got the result."

His goal was his third in as many games for club and country, with his first coming against Southampton at the start of the month and the second being against Andorra whilst on international duty with England.

The left wing-back fired a half volley past David Raya in the Brentford net to give Chelsea a deserved lead, especially after a long spell of pressure throughout the first half.

He also spoke on the nature of the goal, adding: "It's one of those ones, as soon as it leaves your foot, you're pretty sure that if it's on target, it's going to go in. I'm happy to score and help us get the three points, which after an international break is very important."

Saturday's victory was the Blues' sixth win in the league so far this season.

