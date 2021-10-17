'We Got the Result' - Ben Chilwell Speaks on Importance of Brentford Win

    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ben Chilwell Highlights Importance of Chelsea's Victory Against Brentford

    Author:

    Chelsea's Ben Chilwell has highlighted how important it was for his side to get the victory against Brentford on Saturday evening in the Premier League.

    He scored the only goal of the game in the Blues' 1-0 win away at their fellow west London opponents, with Edouard Mendy's heroics in goal also contributing to the three points. 

    The win sees Chelsea return to the top of the league table after eight games, ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City. 

    sipa_35593815

    Chilwell spoke about how key it was for the Blues to pick up a win against the Bees after the international break, saying: "In the first game after internationals, the performance isn't anywhere near as important as a result, and we got the result."

    His goal was his third in as many games for club and country, with his first coming against Southampton at the start of the month and the second being against Andorra whilst on international duty with England.

    The left wing-back fired a half volley past David Raya in the Brentford net to give Chelsea a deserved lead, especially after a long spell of pressure throughout the first half.

    sipa_35594713

    He also spoke on the nature of the goal, adding: "It's one of those ones, as soon as it leaves your foot, you're pretty sure that if it's on target, it's going to go in. I'm happy to score and help us get the three points, which after an international break is very important."

    Saturday's victory was the Blues' sixth win in the league so far this season.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35594728
    News

    'We Got the Result' - Ben Chilwell Speaks on Importance of Brentford Win

    30 seconds ago
    sipa_35594772
    News

    'In the Meeting Before Lunch' - Malang Sarr Reveals When He Found Out About Start Against Brentford

    20 minutes ago
    sipa_35594728
    News

    Ben Chilwell Expresses Delight to Score Chelsea Winner vs Brentford

    40 minutes ago
    sipa_35594522
    News

    Thiago Silva Slams Decision to Not Nominate Edouard Mendy for Ballon d'Or Award

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35594770
    News

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek Enjoying Life at Chelsea in New Role Under Thomas Tuchel

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35324472
    Transfer News

    Report: Burnley Keen On Signing Ross Barkley On Loan in January

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35593132 (1)
    News

    Malang Sarr: Chelsea Know What They Have to Do in Premier League Title Race

    2 hours ago
    sipa_34759533 (3)
    Transfer News

    Revealed: Edouard Mendy's Role in Chelsea Rejected Gianluigi Donnarumma Transfer

    2 hours ago