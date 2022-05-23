Skip to main content

Ben Chilwell Hoping to Hit Ground Running in Chelsea Pre-Season

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has admitted that he is hoping to hit the ground running when he returns for pre-season training in the summer.

The 25-year-old made his return from a long-term injury against Watford, coming on in the final minutes to a fantastic reception.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Chilwell has outlined the next steps for his recovery.

The defender suffered an ACL injury against Juventus, ruling him out until the end of the season.

However, recovering ahead of time saw the wing-back able to feature against Watford, despite only being for the final moments of the Premier League season. 

When asked about the reaction from the fans, Chilwell admitted that he was feeling nervous before entering the match.

He said: "It was an amazing reaction. So many emotions going through my head when I was coming on. It was excitement, nerves, everything! It's been a long time. To get that in before the end of the season is really good."

The England international concluded by outlining his plans going into next season, hoping to hit the ground running upon his return to training after a short break.

"Going into pre-season I can kick on. Psychologically now I know I've had a week training with the boys, got back on the pitch. I can really hit the ground running now when it comes to pre-season," he concluded. 

The Blues are expected to return for pre-season on July 2, with international players returning a week later as they prepare to compete at the top end next season.

