Ben Chilwell in Contention for Chelsea to Face Zenit in Champions League Opener

Ben Chilwell is in contention to make his first appearance for Chelsea this season on Tuesday night when they face Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League.

The 24-year-old is yet to feature for Chelsea this term - he hasn't played a competitive minute since their European triumph in Porto back in May.

Chilwell was selected for the England squad for the European Championships but was left unused by Gareth Southgate despite being a Champions League winner as well as the Three Lions reaching the final, albeit losing.

Chilwell came back for pre-season, reporting late due to extra time off, and his left-back competitor Marcos Alonso became the preferred option at the beginning of the season, and took his chance and thrived.

In the opening four games, it has been Alonso getting the nod. Chilwell has had to remain patient, but Tuchel has managed the defender due to him feeling 'mentally tired' after a difficult summer.

But the Chelsea boss has revealed Chilwell is now ready to return to the side which could see him enter the fray against Zenit at Stamford Bridge in their Champions League opener in Group H.

"He has to be patient and keep on training," Tuchel said. "It took some time, we had to give him time to be more patient with himself to find the joy again, to find things easier on the pitch and not want to force it too hard. This is where we are now.

"Unfortunately we only had three substitutes in the Premier League, otherwise we would have made him play some minutes. He is in the race now the situation has changed. He is in good shape, mentally, and attitude and on the pitch so can play any minute."

Chelsea trio Malang Sarr, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley will all be part of the 23-man squad to face Zenit in west London. But Tuchel won't have either Christian Pulisic or N'Golo Kante at his disposal due to the pair being ruled out through injury.

