Ben Chilwell Insists Lack of Chelsea Minutes Hasn't Been Frustrating

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell has insisted that he is not frustrated by his lack of game time at the start of the season under Thomas Tuchel.

The defender has found it difficult to displace Marcos Alonso in the starting XI since last season's Champions League final but was handed a start against Southampton, where he scored.

Speaking to Chelsea FC following his goal against the Saints, Chilwell explained how he was not frustrated despite the lack of game time.

"I wouldn’t say it’s been frustrating," reflected Chilwell.

"It’s about being patient, training hard. Marcos has been playing well and I have had to respect that. I’ve been training hard to make sure when I get my chance, I’m ready."

This comes after reports that Chilwell was 'disappointed' with how Tuchel has treated him, prioritising minutes for Alonso.

Tuchel explained his reasoning for Alonso playing over the England international at the start of the season, which also coincided with the Spaniard's impressive form at the start of the season but after impressing against the Saints, Chilwell could keep his place at Chelsea.

The Englishman has also been snubbed once again by England manager Gareth Southgate, who sent a message to the full-back.

He said: "I said to Ben after the tournament that I knew it would have been a hard experience.

"What he must do now is fight to get back in."

Tuchel also delivered a message to his player, who will be looking to make it back into the England set-up soon.

Tuchel said: "It is not a big drama, I think he can accept there is no need to worry about it. Once he plays more minutes for us, plays with quality, he will have the chance to be selected again. It is one step after the other."

