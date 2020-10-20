Ben Chilwell believes although Chelsea couldn't beat Sevilla in the Champions League, keeping a clean sheet was important.

The Blues were held to a goalless draw on Tuesday evening in Europe, but built on their defensive performance against Southampton at the weekend.

After letting three goals in against the Saints, all eyes were on Frank Lampard's side to see whether they could keep Sevilla at bay, and so they did.

"I think the important thing was keeping a clean sheet. We knew people would be looking at us after conceding three goals on the weekend and I think defensively as a team we were solid today against a very good team.

"We didn't give them a lot of chances, and although it would have been nice to get a win at home, we will take the draw and clean sheet."

Chelsea now travel to Old Trafford next to face Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

