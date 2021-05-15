Chilwell: Not a Game That I Want to Win More Than Leicester Final

Sports Illustrated home
Ben Chilwell Makes Admission Ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup Final Clash vs Leicester City

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has fired a warning to Leicester City ahead of the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday evening.

The 24-year-old moved from the Foxes to Stamford Bridge last summer for around £50 million and will face his former side in the final.

Chilwell and Chelsea lost 2-0 to Leicester City back in January, which the left-back has admitted was his 'lowest point of the season'.

Now he faces his former club once again, this time in the final, Chilwell doesn't want to win a game more than this one, which could see the club lift their ninth FA Cup trophy.

sipa_32035573

What Ben Chilwell said

"It's the big one for me. We lost to them earlier in the season which 100% for me was the lowest point of the season. To now play them in the FA Cup final, there's probably not a game more in my career that I want to win."

What have the other Chelsea players said ahead of the final?

Kai Havertz: "I always dreamed to play in the FA Cup final and it’s very nice that they will have some fans back in the stadium. So it will be a very good atmosphere and I’m looking forward to it. We will give our all to win the trophy, that’s our aim."

Mason Mount: "We’re winners. We want to win trophies. We’re so very focused on that, so any opportunity we've to push & lift the trophy, we want to do it, we’re hungry for it. This year is a massive opportunity to win a trophy. We want to take that & we want to win."

1001465879

Christian Pulisic: "Any time you're in a final, you want to win it regardless of what's happened before, but I definitely want to finish on the right end this year."

Antonio Rudiger: "Obviously it’s a final so they will tighten up and we will also tighten up because we know these type of games. We know how to play them and this is what we have to do. We have to bring 100 per cent and be focused all the time."

