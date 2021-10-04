Ben Chilwell Makes Admission Regarding Chelsea's Trophy Chances

Ben Chilwell has revealed Chelsea's trophy hopes this season following the Blues' victory over Southampton, which saw Thomas Tuchel's side go top of the league.

The defender scored Chelsea's third as the Blues sit a point clear at the top of the table going into the international break.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Chilwell has opened up on his side's desire's this season.

Sipa USA

"We want to keep winning trophies," said Chilwell. ‘We are a squad that is hungry to do well. If you look at the other teams that are competing to win the league, there is a lot of fierce competition. We know we have to work hard every day and bring our A-game. Consistency throughout the whole season is what we need if we want to win stuff.

"We are confident with the strength in depth of our squad we have got more than enough to do what we need to do and win more silverware."

This comes after the defender worked his way back into Tuchel's starting XI but gave away a penalty for Southampton's equalised.

SIPA USA

However, Chilwell then sealed the victory for Chelsea as he scored a fantastic volley.

The defender continued to explain his emotions following the goal.

He said: "I felt I had a good game but then gave the penalty away. I just tried to bounce back from that, and got the goal in the end. I thought it hit the post so I just played on! I heard the ref’s whistle go and was a bit baffled to be fair. That’s why my celebration wasn’t really a celebration!

"It is definitely up there with my best goals. It was kind of instinctive, it just came to the back post. The keeper was either on the floor or near the other post, so I thought if I hit the target I had a good chance."

