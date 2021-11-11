Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Ben Chilwell 'Stronger & Better' After 'Difficult' England Euro 2020 Experience

    Ben Chilwell believes he will be 'stronger and better' from his 'difficult' experience at the European Championships with England during the summer.

    The 25-year-old looked on course to play a major role for Gareth Southgate at the Euros, but the left-back didn't play a single minute during their run to the final which ended in defeat to Italy on penalties.

    His form for Chelsea saw the Blues win the Championships but his summer ended in disappointment after being an outcast for the Three Lions. 

    Chilwell took his time to recover from the experience, finally earning back his regular starting place for Chelsea in October. 

    That has seen him called up for the November internationals against Albania, a game where he is set to start in, and San Marino.

    Prior to the clash, he was asked to reflect on his summer and how he hopes to bounce back from the experience.

    "It was difficult," said Chilwell. "I've been asked quite a lot recently since I've started playing and the way I've answered is a cliche but: It's football.

    "These are things that are going to happen to the majority of players in their professional career, where they have low moments, high moments.

    "The way I try to look at it, I was disappointed that I wasn't playing in such a massive competition in England. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't disappointed.

    "But the way I was trying to go into the whole thing was that it happens to a lot of people in football. I just need to make sure I'm ready, I'll come through this stronger and better on the other side."

