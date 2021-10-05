October 5, 2021
Ben Chilwell Makes Honest Marcos Alonso Admission Regarding Chelsea Competition

Competition for places.
Ben Chilwell has opened up about Chelsea's competition for places and heaped praise upon fellow left-back Marcos Alonso.

The Englishman has struggled for game time since last season's Champions League final, with Alonso being in fine form.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Chilwell has spoken about the pair's competition for a place in the starting XI.

Speaking on being out of the team, Chilwell said: "I wouldn’t say it’s been frustrating. 

"It’s about being patient, training hard. Marcos has been playing well and I have had to respect that. I’ve been training hard to make sure when I get my chance, I’m ready."

The defender returned to action against Southampton, scoring on his return to the starting XI as the Blues went on to win 3-1 and return to the top of the Premier League.

Chilwell, who has been recalled to the England squad in place of Reece James, continued to give a fitness update as he said: "I felt fine on Saturday fitness wise. 

"I’ve been training hard and making sure my fitness is 100 per cent, so when I did have the opportunity to play I was fine to play 90, and make sure I could make the same runs in the 90th minute as I did in the first minute."

