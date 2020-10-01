SI.com
Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham included in England squad for October internationals

Matt Debono

Three Chelsea players have been included in the England squad for the upcoming October internationals.

Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham have all made Gareth Southgate's squad for the three games

Southgate named his 30-man squad on Friday for the three matches coming up against Wales, and the two Nations League fixtures against Belgium and Denmark. 

Full 30-man squad:

Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Harvey Barnes (Leicester City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Danny Ings (Southampton), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Declan Rice (West Ham United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) 

