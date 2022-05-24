Ben Chilwell has hailed Chelsea teammate Mason Mount for his season after the midfielder was named as Player of the Year.

Mount ended the season by registering 13 goals and 16 assists in 53 matches for the Blues.

Speaking about his teammate after making his return to Chelsea action himself, via the 5th Stand app, Chilwell heaped praise on Mount.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

The defender replaced Mount in the dying minutes of Chelsea's 2-1 win over Watford on the last match of the season, returning to action for the first time since suffering a long-term ACL injury back in November.

When asked about coming on for his 'best mate', Chilwell joked: "Yeah I know, must have been deliberate! I haven't spoken to the manager so I don't know..."

The 25-year-old then continued to praise Mount for the season he has had, which led to the midfielder being named as Chelsea Player of the Season (voted for by the fans).

IMAGO / PA Images

"But to come on for Mase, he said to me 'You've been brilliant, working so well to get back where you are'," he continued.

"To come on for him was nice. What a brilliant season he's had as well."



The pair will be hoping that they can both stay injury-free next season and revive their on-the-pitch relationship as Chelsea look to challenge at the top end of the table.

Marcos Alonso looks set for his Stamford Bridge departure, making Chilwell's role even more central to Thomas Tuchel's plans going into the season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube