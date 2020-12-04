Ben Chilwell nominated for November Premier League Player of the Month award

Ben Chilwell has been included on the six-man shortlist for November's Premier League Player of the Month award.

The left-back has been a revelation since arriving at Chelsea in the summer from Leicester City and his performances for the Blues in November have been recognised.

During November, Chilwell has been part of an unbeaten month for Frank Lampard's side - winning two, drawing one.

Chilwell also bagged a goal last month during the 4-1 win against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge.

The shortlist for the November Premier League Player of the Month is as follows: Bruno Fernandes [Manchester United], Jack Grealish [Aston Villa], Ben Chilwell [Chelsea], Pierre-Emile Holberg [Tottenham Hotspur], Angelo Ogbonna [West Ham United] and James Ward-Prowse [Southampton].

The winner of the award for November will be announced on Friday 11 December.

