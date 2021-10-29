Ben Chilwell Praises 'Friends' at Chelsea After Admitting Mental Struggles of Being a Footballer

Ben Chilwell has spoken about his friends at Chelsea and how they have helped him to overcome the struggles of being a professional athlete.

The defender struggled at the start of the season after failing to make an appearance for England during Euro 2020 but has overcome the hurdles to work his way back into Thomas Tuchel's starting XI.

Speaking to the official club website, Chilwell has praised the friends he has made at Chelsea when discussing his struggules.

He said: "Being a footballer is mentally challenging. There are of course a lot of highs but there are a lot of lows as well. It's your job, it's what you love doing.

"You come into work and see your friends everyday. Your family are proud of you and what you're acheiving yourself. Going back to basics and realising why you're playing and lucky to be in a job like this helps with the mental strains."

This comes after the defender heaped praise upon his manager Tuchel and fellow teammates for their strong relationships at the club.

When asked about what makes a good coach, Chilwell responded: "With a coach, honesty is a big thing. Otherwise you are not going to evolve and grow. You also need a personal relationship with the coach off the pitch. You need to feel that it isn't just purely football.

"If you feel that personal relationship with the coach, with your teammates, you fight for them in every game and training everyday. I think that's what we've got here. "

