    Ben Chilwell Praises 'World Class' Chelsea Squad Depth Ahead of Malmo Clash

    Ben Chilwell has heaped praise upon Chelsea's 'world class' squad depth ahead of the Blues' Champions League clash with Malmo.

    The defender found himself out of the starting XI towards the beginning of the season as Marcos Alonso made good on his chance.

    And now, ahead of Chelsea's Group H clash in the Champions League, Chilwell has heaped praise upon the Blues squad.

    When asked about his emotions when being left out of the side earlier in the season, Chilwell made an honest admission as he said: "“It is frustrating, as a footballer you want to be playing week in week out. 

    "You enjoy stepping out on the pitch, playing football every Saturday. You have to train well everyday and support the team, that’s the main thing."

    The defender, who has been in fine form of late, then continued to heap praise on his competition and Chelsea teammates.

    "When you have a squad like we do at Chelsea, 25 world class players and two or three fighting in every position you have to understand that you won’t play every match,"  he continued. "You have to support the group, train hard so that when you get your chance you are ready.”

    Alonso could be handed the opportunity against Malmo, with Chilwell having played on the weekend but it is clear that competition for places is high at the club.

