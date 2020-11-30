Ben Chilwell has provided an injury update on his ankle after picking up a knock during Chelsea's 0-0 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old was in discomfort during the second-half of the Blues' goalless draw with Spurs after rolling his ankle.

However he shook the knock off and carried on for the remainder of the London derby.

Timo Werner had a goal disallowed in the first-half. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

But the defender has provided a fresh update and reveals it is nothing serious and hopes to be involved in midweek against Sevilla in the Champions League.

"I was desperate to carry on and thankfully I ran it off. It’s fine now so I’m just looking forward to recovering and hopefully playing again in midweek."

----------

