Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has taken to social media to react to his side's FA Cup Final defeat to Liverpool.

The Reds beat the Blues 6-5 on penalties on Saturday evening at Wembley Stadium, with the latter now losing three finals in a row.

Taking to Instagram after the match, Chilwell broke the squad's silence after the defeat.

He wrote: "Not our day. We keep going. Thank you for the support today."

The wing-back has not featured for Chelsea since back in November, going off with a season-ending ACL injury against Juventus in the Champions League.

Chilwell did not feature at all in the FA Cup campaign but was on the sidelines to support his team in the final, which they were unlucky to lose on penalties as Cesar Azpilicueta and Mason Mount missed their spot-kicks.

Prior to the final, Thomas Tuchel provided an injury update regarding Chilwell, who is on course to return next season.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Tuchel revealed: "He has trained with the Under-16s and Under-18s to have football sessions. It is nice to see him, he is very positive, and he cannot wait to start and be in team training again.

"It is still not the time but it is very important that he is that positive and that everything goes in the right way with the patience we need."

"We are expecting that (return next season), nothing else. There are no expectations towards this season, we will not rush things. It is too important that the knee gets it’s time to heal. Ben knows it is important that we do not take risks now.

"We expect him in shape and to have his best energy for the preparation (for next season) in July and then hopefully he can find his form back, because you never know with a big injury. We are so happy he is back."

The Blues will be hoping to welcome their defender back, along with making several new additions in the summer transfer window.

