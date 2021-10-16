'We've Got Edou to Thank' - Ben Chilwell Reacts to Victory Over Brentford

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell has commented after his side's 1-0 victory against Brentford on Saturday evening.

He scored the only goal of the game just before the break, with Edouard Mendy making a series of fine saves towards the latter stages to help secure the win.

The result sees Chelsea return to the top of the Premier League table.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Chilwell spoke on his side's victory away from home at the Premier League newcomers.

He said: "We've got Edou to thank.

"For the last 20-25 minutes, he was superb. We see it everyday in training. He gets the credit he deserves."

The left-back scored his third goal in as many games for club and country, striking a half volley past goalkeeper David Raya.

However it wasn't plain sailing for the Blues throughout the rest of the game, as the hosts rallied all the way until the final whistle, with Mendy producing another world class performance in goal for his side.

Chilwell added: "I am happy to get on scoresheet. Proved to be important. Defensively it was tough, but we showed our steel and how strong we are.

"The first game after the break is important, to try get three points. Two days to train and prepare. There's no excuses, it's about mentality, it was there today."

The win sees Chelsea return to the top of the table after eight games played, having momentarily been knocked off the top after earlier wins for Liverpool and Manchester City.

