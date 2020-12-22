NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Ben Chilwell & Reece James doubts for Boxing Day clash against Arsenal

Author:
Publish date:

Ben Chilwell and Reece James are doubts for Chelsea to face Arsenal on Boxing Day in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard could be without his two first-choice full-backs for the festive trip to the Emirates, which may see Emerson Palmieri and captain Cesar Azpilicueta start in north London. 

James has had a recent knee problem which saw him miss the West Ham win after he was rested following a scan at the weekend.

With Chilwell, he suffered a blow on his birthday after being withdrawn after ten minutes against the Hammers with an ankle problem on Monday night. 

Chilwell was in discomfort after colliding with West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen.

Lampard provided an update post-match following the win and admitted the duo are doubts for the London derby. 

"I expect he'll be doubtful for Arsenal," Lampard said on Chilwell. 

"He turned his ankle and tried to carry on but it was too painful. We'll have a scan tomorrow to try and see how bad the injury is. We'll update after.

"Reece and Chilly have been doing really well, we hope their injuries are not that bad and will be in and around the games over Christmas. So we'll see."

