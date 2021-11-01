Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ben Chilwell Reflects on Impressive Chelsea Form Ahead of Malmo Clash

    Author:

    Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has looked back on his impressive form in recent weeks, which has seen him bag several goals as the Blues sit top of the Premier League table.

    The Englishman had a tough start to the season but earned his way back into Thomas Tuchel's starting XI and has looked impressive in recent weeks.

    Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash with Malmo, Chilwell has discussed his recent goal scoring form.

    sipa_35774695

    When asked about the goals that he has scored helping to keep him in the side, Chilwell said: “It definitely helps! Scoring goals as a defender isn’t something I get to do a lot. 

    Read More

    "When I do score it is a nice feeling and thankfully last month I was able to help the team with a few goals, got my first goal for England which is an amazing feeling as well. To be honest, that’s part of my game that the manager has helped me with most and improved me most with. 

    "Getting the opportunities in and around the box to be more of a goal threat, contribute more with goals and assists to help the team.”

    Chelsea face Malmo in Group H of the Champions League on Tuesday night and will be looking for a win to help them qualify for the next round of the tournament.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35707158
    News

    Ben Chilwell Reflects on Impressive Chelsea Form Ahead of Malmo Clash

    39 seconds ago
    sipa_35836541
    Match Coverage

    Preview: Malmo vs Chelsea | Champions League

    15 minutes ago
    sipa_35009438 (3)
    News

    'Anything Can Happen' - Tuchel on Chelsea's Champions League Clash With Malmo

    20 minutes ago
    sipa_35870321
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Get Involved In Antonio Conte to Tottenham Rumours

    35 minutes ago
    sipa_35707950
    News

    Official: Mason Mount Illness Not Covid-19, Confirms Thomas Tuchel

    50 minutes ago
    sipa_35774695
    News

    Every Word Ben Chilwell Said Ahead of Chelsea's Trip to Malmo in the Champions League

    1 hour ago
    sipa_34576825 (13)
    News

    Official: Christian Pulisic 'In Contention' For Champions League Malmo Clash

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35834669
    News

    Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Trip to Malmo in the Champions League

    4 minutes ago