Ben Chilwell Reflects on Impressive Chelsea Form Ahead of Malmo Clash

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has looked back on his impressive form in recent weeks, which has seen him bag several goals as the Blues sit top of the Premier League table.

The Englishman had a tough start to the season but earned his way back into Thomas Tuchel's starting XI and has looked impressive in recent weeks.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash with Malmo, Chilwell has discussed his recent goal scoring form.

Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

When asked about the goals that he has scored helping to keep him in the side, Chilwell said: “It definitely helps! Scoring goals as a defender isn’t something I get to do a lot.

"When I do score it is a nice feeling and thankfully last month I was able to help the team with a few goals, got my first goal for England which is an amazing feeling as well. To be honest, that’s part of my game that the manager has helped me with most and improved me most with.

"Getting the opportunities in and around the box to be more of a goal threat, contribute more with goals and assists to help the team.”

Chelsea face Malmo in Group H of the Champions League on Tuesday night and will be looking for a win to help them qualify for the next round of the tournament.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube