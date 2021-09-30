September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

1006964722
News

'We Did Have a Few Chances' - Ben Chilwell Reflects on Juventus Defeat

43 seconds ago
1006963905
News

'It's a Shooting Problem' - Thomas Tuchel Expresses Frustration Following Chelsea's Failure to Register Shot on Target Against Juventus

59 minutes ago
1006962891
News

Antonio Conte Full of Praise for Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku

1 hour ago
1006962524
News

'Chelsea Was The Wrong Choice' for Hakim Ziyech, Says Rafael Van Der Vaart

2 hours ago
sipa_35236800
News

Report: Premier League Set to 'Reward' Clubs With Under One COVID-19 Condition

4 hours ago
1006963905
News

Tuchel 'Disappointed' With Juventus Goal Following Champions League Defeat

5 hours ago
1006962437
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Reason Behind Substitution Decisions as Chelsea Lost to Juventus

5 hours ago
sipa_33415934
News

Breaking: Christian Pulisic Misses Out on USMNT Qualifiers Due to Injury

6 hours ago
Updated:
Original:

Ben Chilwell Reflects on Juventus Champions League Defeat

Author:

Ben Chilwell has reflected on Chelsea's defeat to Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Blues lost 1-0 to the Italian giants, with Federico Chiesa scoring after just 11 seconds of the second half.

His goal inflicted Chelsea's second defeat of the season and ensures they remain second in Group H of the competition.

sipa_35324462

In an interview with the Chelsea website after the game, Chilwell commented on Wednesday's poor performance.

He said: "They had a game plan and executed it very well. 

"They grew in confidence, the crowd got behind them and it got more difficult for us to score. We did have a few chances but not enough clear-cut ones to win the game."

The England international replaced Marcos Alonso at half time and appeared to cope well against the 36-time Serie A Champions.

sipa_35324215

He worked hard to try and help get his side back into the game, but unfortunately the Blues were unable to find a response.

Chilwell added: "We had a lot of possession, we weren’t at our best but we stayed in the game until the very last minute when we had a chance to get a draw, which when you are not playing your best football is a good result when you come here."

It was only the left-back's third appearance of the season last night due to Alonso's impressive start to the campaign.

However, his solid 45 minutes against Juventus may warrant him a starting role as Chelsea face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

More Chelsea Coverage:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube