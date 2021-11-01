Ben Chilwell Responds to Thomas Tuchel Labelling Him 'Mentally Tired'

Chelsea and England left-back Ben Chilwell has responded to manager Thomas Tuchel labelling him 'mentally tired'.

The German manager previously referred to Chilwell as 'mentally tired' after being snubbed by the England team, who opted to use Luke Shaw ahead of Chilwell in their Euro 2020 campaign.

As the new 2021/22 season began, Chilwell struggled again for game time with Marcos Alonso putting in some consistent performances for the Blues.

Speaking in the press conference ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash with Malmo on Tuesday afternoon, Chilwell responded to questions about his labelling.

“It’s a difficult one," Chilwell told the press, "when you come back off a summer of disappointment where you wanted to play the Euro’s in your own country. Everyone is going to be disappointed if you don’t play in that.

"Coming back to Chelsea, I was looking forward to helping the team. Marcos started the season very well, was here for pre-season and had a great start. When you have two or three brilliant players in each position fighting for 11 shirts you have to be realistic.

The Chelsea full-back went on to discuss how mentally strong he had to be to fight back into the starting 11.

"I knew I had to be patient and support the group. That’s the sign here, we have such a strong group doing well because there’s no ego’s in this squad.

"Everyone wants to work hard for each other and the manager. When whoever gets the chance to play, they are ready."

