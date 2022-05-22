Ben Chilwell could return to the Chelsea squad on Sunday afternoon for their Premier League match against Watford, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has been out of action since November 2021 when the Blues won 4-0 against Juventus in the Champions League.

Chilwell suffered an achilles injury which saw him undergo surgery prior to the New Year, all but ruling him out until the end of the season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

His recovery has been going well and earlier this week he made his return to team training with the rest of the squad ahead of the season finale.

The England international was delighted, saying: "Amazing (to be back with first-team). It's been four/five months. Sunny, great day for it, good session. Buzzing to be back with the boys!"

Tuchel said earlier this week: "Yesterday Ben Chilwell was back in team training which was very good news and a big uplift for everyone

"It was very good news to see him back in training but of course he is out for the match. We are desperate to have Ben back next season because he’s one of our key players.

"At the same time we will be very patient with him because it’s a big injury and he’s been out for a long time. We are very excited and looking forward to having him back."

But the left-back could be in for a welcome return to the squad to give him an end of the season boost. As per Adam Newson, there is a chance Chilwell will be in the squad to face Watford on the final day of the Premier League season at Stamford Bridge.

