Ben Chilwell Over the Moon With Goalscoring Record

Chelsea and England left-back Ben Chilwell has revealed he is over the moon with the goalscoring record that saw him match former Chelsea player Eden Hazard.

Chilwell matched the Belgian forward's achievement of scoring in four consecutive league games when he found the back of the net in Chelsea's 7-0 demolition of Norwich.

Chilwell has scored three of the four goals this season, with the other goal coming against Aston Villa in the Blues' last game of the 2020/21 season.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of his side's midweek Champions League clash with Malmo, Chilwell answered questions about his record.

“It definitely helps! Scoring goals as a defender isn’t something I get to do a lot," Chilwell told the press.

"When I do score it is a nice feeling and thankfully last month I was able to help the team with a few goals, got my first goal for England which is an amazing feeling as well.

"To be honest, that’s part of my game that the manager has helped me with most and improved me most with.

"Getting the opportunities in and around the box to be more of a goal threat, contribute more with goals and assists to help the team.”

In Chelsea's most recent league fixture against Newcastle, a tie that ended 3-0 in the Blues' favour, it was Reece James that beat Chilwell to the scoresheet, scoring two rockets with his right foot.

