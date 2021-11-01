Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Ben Chilwell Reveals He Was 'Disappointed' Not To Score Against Newcastle

    Author:

    Ben Chilwell has revealed he was 'disappointed' not to register any goals against Newcastle, having scored four in his previous four league appearances.

    The Blues travelled to St. James' Park on Saturday afternoon to face the Magpies in match day 10 of the Premier League season.

    With two goals from Reece James and a goal from the penalty spot from Jorginho, Thomas Tuchel's boys won the tie 3-0, extending their lead at the top of the table.

    sipa_35834539

    Speaking at the Blues' press conference ahead of their Champions League clash with Malmo on Tuesday afternoon, Ben Chilwell revealed he was disappointed to not score against Newcastle.

    "It’s funny because after the game against Newcastle, I didn’t score and we had a great win but there was a little bit of me that was disappointed I didn’t get a goal!

    "When you have Reece (James) on the other side getting two brilliant goals, I’m buzzing for him.

    "It’s nice if one of us can’t get a goal, the other one can get two!"

    sipa_35836343

    Chilwell also explained how much his manager, Tuchel, has helped his positional play.

    “I think I’ve learned a lot under this manager on terms of positioning when the ball is on the other side, getting in the position to score a lot of goals.

    "He has encouraged me and Reece, or Marcos and Azpi, to not spend the whole time on the touch line. We play inside, play with freedom really.

    "He’s expressed that to us a lot."

