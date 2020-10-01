SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Ben Chilwell reveals how transfer from Leicester City to Chelsea happened

Matt Debono

Ben Chilwell has given an insight to how his summer transfer to Chelsea from Leicester City happened. 

The 23-year-old penned a five-year contract with the Blues this summer in a deal believed to be worth up to £50 million. 

Chilwell has already made his debut for Chelsea this season, during the 6-0 win against Barnsley coming on from the bench, and then followed it up with his first start under Frank Lampard against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. 

He revealed how his move to Stamford Bridge happening and how much influence Lampard had in him joining.

"It kind of happening quite quickly. There was speculation for a few months and talk, but something I didn't get involved with personally. 

"Obviously my focus was finishing the season with Leicester and trying to help them secure Champions League football, which unfortunately they couldn't do. 

"Then when the season finished, it picked up a bit of pace and it happened quite quickly. 

"I went back to pre-season at Leicester. One day I was at Leicester, and the next day I was talking to Brendan Rodgers and on my way down to Cobham. It was a pretty seem-less process, and I spoke to Frank Lampard about it, and like I've said previously he was quite a big factor in me coming here."

