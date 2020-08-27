Ben Chilwell revealed his delight at signing for Chelsea after the Blues confirmed the signing of the England international.

The 23-year-old completed his move from Leicester City to join Frank Lampard's side in a deal which is believed to be worth in the region of £50 million.

Chilwell has signed a five-year-deal in west London, and will join training once he has fully recovered from his heel injury which he picked up at the end of the 2019/20 season with the Foxes.

After the club finally announced the signing on Wednesday, Chilwell spoke for the first time and expressed his pleasure in making the move to the English capital.

"I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club. I’m looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season," he said.

"I can’t wait to get started and hopefully it won’t be long before we’re playing in front of the Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge."

"Since I was a young boy, I remember coming here when I was 12/13/14 playing in the youth teams, and seeing what a great club it was back even then at that age. I obviously wanted to play at a massive club, that is what everyone wants for their whole career but talking to Frank before I came was one of the main reasons to why I wanted to come.

"He installed a lot of confidence in me, told me how much the system suits the way I play and seemed like a really good guy that you can talk about stuff away from football."

Chilwell joins Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner in the latest additions at Chelsea this summer and is expected to be closely followed by Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz.

