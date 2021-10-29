Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ben Chilwell Reveals When He Knew That He'd 'Make it' in Football

    Author:

    Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has revealed when he knew that he'd make it professional as a footballer.

    The Englishman has worked his way back into Chelsea's starting XI this season after being benched for Marcos Alonso earlier in the campaign.

    Speaking to the official club website, Chilwell discussed his journey into football.

    sipa_35707032

    When asked about when he knew he'd make it professional said: "When I was maybe 10 or 11. I was playing for Rushden & Diamonds and Bletchley Youth. Leicester came and watched one of the tournaments and told my dad that they wanted me to go on trial.

    "In my head, even though I was only maybe 12, I knew that's what I wanted to do."

    Read More

    sipa_35376202

    The defender will be hoping to keep up his fine form that he has found in recent weeks, returning to the starting XI and finding the back of the net in three out of his last four outings.

    Next up for the Blues is a trip to Newcastle, with Thomas Tuchel's side sitting top of the Premier League table at the end of October.

    The Blues also progressed into the quarter final of the Carabao Cup, with a penalty shoot-out victory over Southampton.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35707027
    News

    Ben Chilwell Reveals When He Knew That He'd 'Make it' in Football

    56 seconds ago
    sipa_35665422 (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: 'No Approach' Made for Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger From Liverpool

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35376202
    News

    'That's What We Have Here' - Ben Chilwell Reveals Key to Chelsea's Success & Praises Thomas Tuchel

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35665630 (3)
    News

    Revealed: Antonio Rudiger's 'Dangerous Situation' Amid Chelsea Contract Talks

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (46)
    News

    'Looks Fed up Sometimes' - Former Blue Cesc Fabregas Makes Honest Timo Werner Admission

    2 hours ago
    Kante 1
    News

    'He Was Very Good' - N'Golo Kante Makes Honest Lionel Messi Admission

    2 hours ago
    pjimage (45)
    News

    Cesc Fabregas Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea Star Andreas Christensen Amid Contract Talks

    3 hours ago
    pjimage (44)
    News

    N'Golo Kante Makes Mason Mount and Antonio Rudiger Admission Ahead of Newcastle Clash

    3 hours ago