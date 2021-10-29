Ben Chilwell Reveals When He Knew That He'd 'Make it' in Football

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has revealed when he knew that he'd make it professional as a footballer.

The Englishman has worked his way back into Chelsea's starting XI this season after being benched for Marcos Alonso earlier in the campaign.

Speaking to the official club website, Chilwell discussed his journey into football.

When asked about when he knew he'd make it professional said: "When I was maybe 10 or 11. I was playing for Rushden & Diamonds and Bletchley Youth. Leicester came and watched one of the tournaments and told my dad that they wanted me to go on trial.

"In my head, even though I was only maybe 12, I knew that's what I wanted to do."

The defender will be hoping to keep up his fine form that he has found in recent weeks, returning to the starting XI and finding the back of the net in three out of his last four outings.

Next up for the Blues is a trip to Newcastle, with Thomas Tuchel's side sitting top of the Premier League table at the end of October.

The Blues also progressed into the quarter final of the Carabao Cup, with a penalty shoot-out victory over Southampton.

