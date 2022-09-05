Skip to main content

Ben Chilwell Says His Goal Against West Ham Was A 'Bit Of Luck'

Ben Chilwell stunned fans with Chelsea's opening goal on Saturday but the left-back has admitted that he hadn't even meant it.

Chelsea came back from 1-0 down at Stamford Bridge against West Ham United on the weekend, thanks to super-sub Ben Chilwell levelling the score four minutes into his late appearance. 

Thiago Silva sent a searching long ball heading into the penalty area, which Chilwell headed down to himself before spinning between two West Ham defenders taking the ball wide of the goal, and prodding it between Lukasz Fabianski's legs at a very tight angle. 

The left-back then capped off his impressive performance by setting up Kai Havertz for the winner. 

Ben Chilwell vs West Ham

Chilwell finding the back of the net. 

Talking to Chelsea FC about his goal, he said: “I don't really know where to start. It was very off the cuff. I knew I couldn't bring it down with my chest so I just tried to flick it on and it ended up being a flick-on to myself.

“I've turned and the ball was still in play, then I saw the keeper had come out and just thought if I can get it past him and hopefully on target it'll be a goal.

“I'm not quite sure how it went in but it did, and it was that little bit of luck that I've been looking for.”

Ben Chilwell vs West Ham

Chilwell quickly celebrating . 

Chilwell's staggered return to football following his injury, has gifted new man Marc Cucurella to some vital minutes, but supporters will be more than happy to see their number 21 back in action. 

