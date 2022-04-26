Ben Chilwell has offered Christian Pulisic and is delighted for the Chelsea winger after he ended their losing streak at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon against West Ham.

Pulisic, 23, was brought on by Thomas Tuchel with 14 minutes to go and he proved decisive after slotting home Marcos Alonso's low ball into the bottom corner.

It was his fifth Premier League goal of the season and ensured Chelsea won their first home game in all competitions in four matches.

After the game while Pulisic was speaking to Chelsea TV, he was interrupted by Chilwell who watched on from the stands with the England international ruled out for the rest of the season.

"Great finish, happy for him (Christian Pulisic)," Chilwell told the USMNT.

He added: "It was a big win. It feels like a long time since I've done this (talk to media). Proud of the boys, so push on now. Always (a nervous supporter), but the main thing was a win. Happy day."



Chilwell is out for the remainder of the season and Tuchel hopes he is able to return to team training by the end of the season.

"Ben will now be in the transition to join academy training, to have team training but not on the physicality level like with us," the boss admitted earlier this month. "This will be his next steps in the next weeks.

"Hopefully he can join our training at the end of the season but no matches on that level."

