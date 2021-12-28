Ben Chilwell Expected to Miss Rest of Season Due to ACL Surgery

Ben Chilwell is set to miss the rest of the season after it was revealed he would need knee surgery.

The 25-year-old was forced off against Juventus during the 4-0 Champions League win back in November, which was later to confirmed that he had injured his anterior cruciate ligament.

Chelsea made the decision to delay a call on whether or not surgery would be required to allow the injury to naturally before a final verdict was made in the New Year.

IMAGO / PA Images

"The decision is to treat it conservatively," Tuchel said, as quoted by football.london. "The next six weeks will tell the story if he makes it and will be fully available within this six weeks, or after the six weeks or needs surgery after that.

"Now I only care about the six weeks. The first reaction of his body is very positive. Hopefully, it stays like this.

"This is the decision after all the examinations and it is a very responsible decision, there is no rush in it and no pressure. This is a reasonable way to do it so all the focus is on the next six weeks."

But the bad news has been confirmed. Chilwell will require surgery which will end his season after he had a second scan on Monday, as per Goal and various sources.

IMAGO / PA Images

Adam Newson adds that the left wing-back will go under the knife in the coming days, with an expected return hoped for next season. The Guardian report Chilwell should recover in time for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar next November.

Chelsea currently have Marcos Alonso available, while Ian Maatsen and Emerson Palmieri are both out on loan. A decision will be made in the coming days over whether or not either will be recalled.

Everton defender Lucas Digne has been previously linked and Chelsea, as per Goal, could look to bring the Frenchman to the club on loan after he was made available on a temporary basis by the Toffees.

