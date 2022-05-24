Skip to main content

Ben Chilwell Thanks Chelsea Teammates & Fans for Support During ACL Injury Absence

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has thanked his teammates, Blues fans and his family after making his return to action against Watford.

The defender had spent a lengthy spell on the sidelines after an ACL operation following an injury sustained against Juventus back in November.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app after the match, Chilwell opened up on his return and praise the Blues squad.

imago1012193626h

He said: "It's a very tight group. From day one of my injury I felt the support from the fans, the staff, the players, everyone at Chelsea I've felt the support from. It made it a lot easier. I'm buzzing to be back."

The defender was not the only one delighted with his return as head coach Thomas Tuchel admitted he was happy for Chilwell despite the concern of a re-injury.

Very good. Was a bit scared if it's too much because he's in training but not full training," the German added.  "Fully deserved. Happy he had chance to have some minutes."

imago1012194444h (1)

Chilwell will be hopeful of playing a key part in Chelsea's season next campaign as they look to challenge on all fronts under new ownership once Todd Boehly's consortium complete the purchase of the club,

The Blues are expecting the new ownership to be in place by the end of the week as they look to plan for a future with the American-Swiss consortium ahead of the summer transfer window, with several arrivals likely.

imago1007435530h
