Ben Chilwell's 'dream' comes true as Chelsea face Real Madrid in Champions League

Ben Chilwell makes Real Madrid admission ahead of 'dream' Champions League clash

Author:
Publish date:

Ben Chilwell says Chelsea playing a Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid is the reason why he joined the club last summer. 

He made the £50 million switch from Leicester City and has flourished this season and has forced his way back into the side under Thomas Tuchel.

Chilwell has fought for his place and is reaping the rewards as the crucial stage of the season comes into full fruition with the left-back a key part of it all.

sipa_32971213

Ahead of Tuesday's clash in Madrid, Chilwell is excited for the last four clash and admitted it's his dream as a kid being realised. 

"We’ve got Real Madrid on Tuesday, which is stuff as a kid you dream about and we’ve got a cup final," said Chilwell.

“It’s a reason I came to Chelsea and we’re excited. Every week is going to be an important game when we are challenging for silverware and top four."

Chelsea also recently reached the FA Cup final as well as boosting their hopes of finishing in the Premier League top four after a crucial 1-0 away win against West Ham. 

He added: "This is the reason I came to Chelsea. You want to be playing in so-called cup finals every week when you’re challenging for top four."

sipa_32971202

“(It was) massive," continued Chilwell on the win over West Ham. "Both teams are fighting for top four.

“We’re roughly on the same number of points, so we knew whoever won today would have a good chance of getting in the top four.

“Thankfully we won and we knew before the game the importance of it. The clean sheet is massive and to get the goal we were happy for Timo (Werner)."

