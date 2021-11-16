'Best Day of My Life' - Kai Havertz Makes Chelsea Admission After Champions League Triumph vs Man City

Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Kai Havertz Makes Chelsea Admission After Champions League Triumph vs Man City

    Kai Havertz has taken a trip down memory lane to share his emotions of winning the Champions League against Manchester City on May 29.

    The 22-year-old only arrived in west London last summer for a, then, club-record £72 million fee from Bayer Leverkusen.

    He took his time to settle in to life in the English capital but Havertz grew as the season went on and played a deciding role in the Blues' fate for the 2020/21 season. 

    Chelsea reached the Champions League final, against all expectations, after a change of manager to Thomas Tuchel mid-season, and Havertz's goal in the 42nd minute at the Estadio do Dragao sealed a famous night in Portugal to clinch the club's second Champions League title.

    It capped off a difficult year of transition from Germany to England with a night of jubilation for Havertz, putting his name in the history books as the scorer of the winning goal in a European final.

    Havertz was asked by the in-house Chelsea media team during the 'Porto Uncovered' series to offer his one-word verdict on winning the Champions League. 

    He replied with: “Outstanding.”

    The Chelsea midfielder added: "When you see the goal, I always get goosebumps, it’s just incredible. These moments, they will stay forever.” 

    May 29 will be a day the German never forgets. “For me, it was the best day of my life," he continued.

    Four months prior in January, the thought of winning the Champions League was a distant dream as Frank Lampard lost his job. 

    “No, of course not," Havertz said of believing they could win the Champions League back in January. "I think our goal was, at that time, was not to win a Champions League. Our goal was to qualify for the Champions League next year.

    I think we showed in the first six months that we have a lot of quality in the team. He (Thomas Tuchel) had to get the best out of us in every training session and in every game to create a special atmosphere in the changing room.”

