'Best Feeling' - Tuchel Makes Werner Assessment After Netting in Chelsea's Win Over Aston Villa

September 23, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Makes Timo Werner Assessment After Netting in Chelsea's Win Over Aston Villa

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel was rewarded with the 'best feeling' after Timo Werner got on the scoresheet against Aston Villa on his return to the Chelsea starting XI.

Werner, 25, scored his first goal of the season after six appearances as he returned to the starting XI on Wednesday against Dean Smith's side in the Carabao Cup.

The Germany international opened the scoring in west London after heading home Reece James' cross from the right-hand side. 

sipa_35187775

Chelsea went on to concede 10 minutes later in the 64th minute as Cameron Archer levelled the tie. It ended all square after 90 minutes and it was the Blues who came out on top in the penalty shootout, winning 4-3.

Tuchel hoped Werner would bag his first of the season and the forward rewarded his manager with a goal in front of the Matthew Harding Stand. 

What Thomas Tuchel said

"We brought him into a situation where he can score, this is what we want, and then it’s on him to score," Tuchel said post-match

"That’s why he is here. It’s the best feeling for a striker to score."

sipa_35187777

What Timo Werner said on scoring against Aston Villa

When asked how he felt, Werner added: "Very good. It’s good to be back on the scoresheet. It’s good that we keep on going our wins and that we are in the next round of the Carabao Cup. We are happy because of the game. It was a good game for us."

More Chelsea Coverage

sipa_35197810
