'Best I've Felt' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek Delivers Chelsea Fitness Update

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has opened up on his fitness and believes he is in the best condition he has ever been in.

Loftus-Cheek, 25, has had quite the journey at Stamford Bridge in recent seasons. From being a star performer under Maurizio Sarri, to sitting on the sidelines for months following an Achilles injury picked up in May 2019 in a post-season game in the USA.

It looked like his time at Chelsea was over. Could he come back from the injury? The answer looked to be no. He went out on loan to Fulham after former boss Frank Lampard opted to not use the midfielder.

As Lampard departed, Thomas Tuchel came in and during the summer Loftus-Cheek reported back for pre-season. A fresh chance for the Englishman.

He has seized the opportunities given to him and appears to be enjoying his football again in west London, earning praise from his boss as well as others in the game.

Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League match against Burnley, Loftus-Cheek spoke of his fitness and how his love for the game has returned.

"This is the best I've felt, I'd say that easily," he told Sky Sports.

"I was playing well under (Maurizio) Sarri with that season but I can't say I was completely confident in myself, in my body. I still had doubts, still got injured a lot that season. So, going onto the pitch I wasn't completely free mentally. But now, I can say that I'm playing freely mentally.

"There's no doubt in my body about getting injured, and I've always had belief in myself and my quality on the ball. So for me going on the pitch now it's so enjoyable to play football, it feels fun."

