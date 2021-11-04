Chelsea Goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli Makes Jorginho & N'Golo Kante Admission

Chelsea goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli has claimed he has never seen Jorginho and N'Golo Kante give the ball away in training.

The 29-year-old joined Chelsea in the summer on a free transfer but is yet to feature for the Blues as third-choice keeper.

Bettinelli has taken over the role of Willy Caballero as the understudy to Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal.

After playing in the Championship with Middlesbrough last season, he has gone onto switch life up north for Cobham, surrounding himself with world class players day in day out.

Chelsea's midfield is impressive, like the rest of the squad, and Bettinelli singled out Ballon d'Or nominees Jorginho and Kante in an interview with the Athletic.

“I don’t think I’ve seen Jorginho or N'Golo Kante give the ball away in training yet. If you were to ask who I’ve been most in awe of, it would be those two. They just never seem to be flustered; them and Thiago Silva. The game is going at 100mph and it’s like they’re playing Sunday League in the park, having a kickabout with their mates. They’re just always so calm, so intelligent."

He added: “N’Golo just has eyes in the back of his head. I don’t know how he does it. Jorginho is the same. Actually, I can’t exclude Mateo Kovacic out of it because he has that knack too.

“All three as a midfield, with the way the manager wants us to play — to try and find them — you trust them so much with the ball. Even if you give it to them in a tricky situation, they’re going to find a way out of it, find a pass.”

