Some of the parties who have made a bid to buy Chelsea are expecting to hear back from the Raine Group regarding the outcome of their bid from Monday morning, according to reports.

The deadline, Friday 18 March at 9pm (UK), passed and over the weekend the American merchant bank, who are overseeing the sale of the club, were making their way through the paperwork from each bid.

It's believed there was around 30 offers for the Blues and Raine were expected to whittle down the list to three to four names to progress to the next stage of the sale.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Bidders were expected to learn the outcome at some point this week, but as per Miguel Delaney, some of those who have made offers say they expect to start hearing if their offer has been successful from Monday morning.

However, some of the teams who have lodged bids believe they have been 'taken less seriously' by Raine than others, which could hint their fate,

Interest for the European and World champions has been far from small. There are several parties who are believed to be frontrunners, including the Todd Boehly led consortium who improved their offer and proposal minutes prior to Friday's deadline.

Raine received bids from the Saudi Media Group, Nick Candy's leg group, several other UK investors as well as from many parties in the United States, including from the Ricketts family as well as Woody Johnson, who is claimed to have made a solo offer.

IMAGO / PA Images

Raine are optimistic they can get a deal in place to sell the club before the end of the month as they eye a quick sale.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel is hoping a sale can be achieved as soon as possible, with the Blues looking to put full focus on themselves without worrying about a situation they cannot influence or chance.

He said: "When (the sale process) gets crucial and decisive then it is enough that I know it. The offers are in now and the board tries to find a decision with the government as soon as possible.

"It’s everyone's responsibility to show the right spirit, positivity, and not go into self-pity and worry about a situation we didn't cause and can't change.

"So it is still a pleasure to go to training and do what we do in an environment that is so supportive. That is my feeling about it."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube