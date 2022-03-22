Bidders for Chelsea Football Club have are yet to have heard from Raine Group amid their decision on the takeover of the club.

The club was put up for sale by current owner Roman Abramovich at the beginning of the month, before he was sanctioned by the UK Government.

Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale of the west London side, set a deadline of Friday 18 March for interested parties to submit their official bids for the club.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Matt Law, parties who have made a bid for the World and European Champions are yet to have heard anything about who is on the shortlist to be considered for the takeover.

It is unclear yet as to when an announcement will be made, with the group said to have received less than ten 'serious' bids.

Raine Group and Chelsea are said to be keen on progressing with the sale as quickly as possible, with the former looking to complete it all by the end of the month.

A shortlist of four groups is set to be made by them as they work out who will be the best fit to takeover the club.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Other reports have suggested that the club have already 'effectively chosen' their preferred bidders as they still look to compete on various fronts on the pitch until the end of the season.

Once a preferred bidder has been chosen, Raine Group will take them to the UK Government in order for them to be approved, and Chelsea will then have to apply for a new license for the sale to take place.

