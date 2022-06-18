Big News Outlet Ranks Romelu Lukaku Amongst Biggest Flops In Club's History
Over the last ten years, strikers have not always lived up to expectations at Chelsea.
Fernando Torres joined the Blues from fierce rivals, Liverpool, in 2011 in a deal worth £50 million. The Spaniard spent four years in South London, making 110 league appearances but only scoring twenty goals.
Torres did have his moments in a Chelsea shirt, scoring at the Nou Camp in 2012 which fired the club to a Champions League final. However, ultimately, for the price tag he was brought in for, much more was expected.
Alvaro Morata, later on, joined the club in 2017 for a reported club-record fee of £60 million on a five-year deal. The Madrid-born striker scored a total of only sixteen goals during what little time he spent at Stamford Bridge.
The curse of the number nine shirt struck again.
Only a year after Morata's official departure, Romelu Lukaku was brought in as the solution to the lack of goals in Thomas Tuchel's team.
With Tuchel now looking to offload the 29-year-old, The Mail Online has ranked him first ahead of Torres and Morata as Chelsea's biggest flop ever.
Although it is quite a damning statement, there is truth in it. Lukaku joined in a deal worth £97.5 million and has subsequently only scored eight league goals since.
