Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.COMSubscribe
Search

Big News Outlet Ranks Romelu Lukaku Amongst Biggest Flops In Club's History

Over the last ten years, strikers have not always lived up to expectations at Chelsea.

Fernando Torres joined the Blues from fierce rivals, Liverpool, in 2011 in a deal worth £50 million. The Spaniard spent four years in South London, making 110 league appearances but only scoring twenty goals.

Torres did have his moments in a Chelsea shirt, scoring at the Nou Camp in 2012 which fired the club to a Champions League final. However, ultimately, for the price tag he was brought in for, much more was expected.

Torres Chelsea vs Barcelona

Alvaro Morata, later on, joined the club in 2017 for a reported club-record fee of £60 million on a five-year deal. The Madrid-born striker scored a total of only sixteen goals during what little time he spent at Stamford Bridge.

The curse of the number nine shirt struck again.

Morata

Only a year after Morata's official departure, Romelu Lukaku was brought in as the solution to the lack of goals in Thomas Tuchel's team.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With Tuchel now looking to offload the 29-year-old, The Mail Online has ranked him first ahead of Torres and Morata as Chelsea's biggest flop ever.

Although it is quite a damning statement, there is truth in it. Lukaku joined in a deal worth £97.5 million and has subsequently only scored eight league goals since.

Read More Chelsea News

News: Chelsea Look To Keep An Eye On Albanian Keeper Thomas Strakosha - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Close in On Ousmane Dembele Transfer - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Inter Milan open talks with Chelsea to re-sign Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Leading Chase For Juventus' Matthjs De Ligt - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Planning To Fight For Serie A Defender Of The Year - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Martinez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Keeping An Eye On Lisandro Martinez Of Ajax

By Alex Wallace30 minutes ago
imago1008378785h
Transfer News

News: Chelsea Youth Goalkeeper Joins Peterborough United On Loan For The New Season

By Connor Dossi-White35 minutes ago
Sergej Milinkovic Savic
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Lazio Midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić

By Stephen Smith58 minutes ago
Skriniar
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Receive Important Proposal From Chelsea For Milan Skriniar

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Gleison Bremer
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Submit Proposal For Gleison Bremer

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Lewandowski
Transfer News

Report: Robert Lewandowski Turns Down Chelsea Move And Prefers Barcelona Switch

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
reece-james-wilfried-zaha-chelsea-vs-crystal-palace-2019-20_2u9l1puhx2m0163e8psud5sw1
News

Chelsea Star Reece James Enjoying The Off-Season Playing Tennis

By Kieran Neller15 hours ago
Romelu Lukaku
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Drop Price Tag Significantly For Romelu Lukaku

By Owen Cummings15 hours ago