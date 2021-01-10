NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Billy Gilmour: Chelsea know what they need to do to beat difficult Morecambe

Billy Gilmour insists Chelsea's third round tie against Morecambe in the FA Cup will be a 'difficult game' with the Blues needing a win.,

Chelsea are in a tough period, their toughest of the season, having only won one of their last six.

Frank Lampard's job as Chelsea boss is also on the line and anything other than the Blues going through into the fourth round could see Lampard's time in the dugout come to an end. 

Gilmour, 19, is expected to start on Sunday in west London and he knows what the task at hand is, as does everybody concerned at the club.

"It will still be a difficult game," Gilmour told the official Chelsea website.

"They’ll be coming to try and sit in, make it tough for us and they’re going to work hard so we need to be on top of our game.

"Hopefully when we get the chances to score, we’ll be clinical in front of goal. It has been difficult lately, we’ve not been performing the way we should be but we’ve been working hard. All the boys and all the staff are together, we’re training well and we all know what we need to do."

chelsea-fc-v-liverpool-fc-fa-cup-fifth-round

Gilmour produced one of his best performances for the Blues in the FA Cup last season against Liverpool. 

"I loved the game," he added. "It really gave my confidence to go and push for more minutes and more experience with the first team. 

"Everything just went right for me - I was getting on the ball, playing well and we beat a top team with top players. I’m a big believer that if you train well, you’ll always get your opportunity and then you have to take it.'

