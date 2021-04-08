NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Billy Gilmour 'confident' he's made the right decision to stay at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel

Billy Gilmour believes he has made the right decision to stay at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel and not to go out on loan despite the lack of playing time.

The 19-year-old was expected to go out on loan in January when Frank Lampard was the manager but after Tuchel arrived through the door, his loan move was blocked as the German wanted to keep him in his squad for the remainder of the season.

Gilmour has broken through into the first-team in the last 18 months and flourished towards the end of last season before a knee injury kept him out for several months.

He was pushing for a place in the Scotland squad for this summer's European Championships, but after not featuring for the Blues in the Premier League or Champions League under Tuchel, his selection is Steve Clarke's squad is doubtful.

However, the Telegraph report that Gilmour is 'confident that he has done the best thing for his Chelsea career and also his long-term prospects by sticking around and learning from Tuchel'.

Gilmour is believed to have wanted to leave on loan but Tuchel managed to convince the teenager that staying in and around the first-team at Cobham was the best option, which would put him in a good position moving forward.

He is currently the fourth choice central midfielder behind Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho and will be hoping for more opportunities to showcase his talents between now and the end of the season.

