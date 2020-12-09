NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Billy Gilmour January exit talks rubbished despite interest from Rangers

Author:
Publish date:

Billy Gilmour is unlikely to leave Chelsea on loan in January despite heavy interest from Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers.

The Chelsea midfielder featured against Krasnodar in the Champions League on Tuesday night, and manager Frank Lampard confirmed that he remains very much part of his long-term plans in west London.

fbl-eur-c1-chelsea-krasnodar-2

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers are interested in bringing Billy Gilmour back to the Ibrox in the January transfer window, as the Scottish midfielder is keen for first-team football to try and force his way into Scotland's Euro 2020 squad for the summer.

https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea/news/who-chelsea-could-face-in-last-16-of-champions-league

However Jim White via talkSPORT has since dismissed any talk of a short-term switch to Glasgow, with the 19-year-old a huge part of plans for the rest of the season at Stamford Bridge after recovering from his long-term injury.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

fbl-ger-bundesliga-bayern-munich-leipzig
Transfer News

Chelsea on four-club shortlist to make summer move for David Alaba

chelsea-fc-v-fc-krasnodar-group-e-uefa-champions-league-6
News

Billy Gilmour January exit talks rubbished despite interest from Rangers

chelsea-fc-v-fc-krasnodar-group-e-uefa-champions-league
News

Kai Havertz praises performance against Krasnodar & delivers squad verdict

chelsea-fc-v-fc-krasnodar-group-e-uefa-champions-league (3)
News

Kai Havertz reveals frustration at miss during Krasnodar draw

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-leeds-2
News

Patrick Bamford rates Chelsea performance after 3-1 victory over Leeds

chelsea-fc-v-fc-krasnodar-group-e-uefa-champions-league-4
Transfer News

Kepa Arrizabalaga & Antonio Rudiger could be sold to fund move for Declan Rice

west-ham-united-v-manchester-united-premier-league
Transfer News

Chelsea eye Declan Rice in January move to boost Premier League title charge

fbl-eur-c1-draw
News

Who Chelsea could face in last-16 of Champions League

fbl-eur-c1-chelsea-krasnodar (12)
News

Frank Lampard: Good workout for Chelsea in 1-1 Champions League draw against Krasnodar