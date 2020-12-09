Billy Gilmour January exit talks rubbished despite interest from Rangers

Billy Gilmour is unlikely to leave Chelsea on loan in January despite heavy interest from Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers.

The Chelsea midfielder featured against Krasnodar in the Champions League on Tuesday night, and manager Frank Lampard confirmed that he remains very much part of his long-term plans in west London.

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers are interested in bringing Billy Gilmour back to the Ibrox in the January transfer window, as the Scottish midfielder is keen for first-team football to try and force his way into Scotland's Euro 2020 squad for the summer.

However Jim White via talkSPORT has since dismissed any talk of a short-term switch to Glasgow, with the 19-year-old a huge part of plans for the rest of the season at Stamford Bridge after recovering from his long-term injury.

