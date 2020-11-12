SI.com
Billy Gilmour: Recovery from knee injury 'going well'

Matt Debono

Billy Gilmour has provided a positive injury update following his return from a long-term knee injury. 

The 19-year-old sustained a knee injury back in July against Crystal Palace, and has been out of action ever since. 

Gilmour had an operation and has been back training with the Chelsea first-team in recent weeks as he prepares to come back into contention under Frank Lampard. 

crystal-palace-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league (33)
Billy Gilmour of Chelsea and James McArthur of Crystal Palace battle for the ball. (Photo by Peter Cziborra/Pool via Getty Images)

He has joined up with Scotland's U21s for this international hoping to get some minutes to build his match fitness, and says his recovery has been going well.

"It wasn't the best timing," said Gilmour on his knee injury while on international duty with Scotland. 

"I've been out for four months with my meniscus, my right knee. The recovery has been going well and i've been back training with the team, and I've come here [to Scotland's U21's] to get some minutes hopefully."

Gilmour is back in the fold amongst Chelsea's new signings and the rest of the squad, and hails the quality that he has around him to learn from.

"I'm enjoying it, it's great experience and it's great for my development to go and play with these world class players," added Gilmour.  

"There's so many trophies in there and I'm learning everyday." 

----------

