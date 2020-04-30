Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour's game influenced by Barcelona quartet

Matt Debono

Billy Gilmour has broken into the first-team building at Chelsea this season and into Frank Lampard's matchday team.

The 18-year-old has had his breakthrough season in west London under Lampard, which has seen him make his Premier League debut.

Before the coronavirus outbreak halted the campaign, Gilmour produced a string of fine performances, that saw him collect Man of the Match awards against Liverpool and Everton.

Gilmour has grasped his opportunity in the Blues' midfield, and has revealed the particular influence of Sergio Busquets.

"When I was real young I used to watch [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi, as everyone did, but when I started analysing my game more and seeing who I would progress and hope to be like, it was more like [Andres] Iniesta, Xavi, [Cesc] Fabregas, all them type of players," Gilmour said on Sky Sports.

"It was just something I loved watching, seeing how they pass the ball, receive the ball and everything was sharp.

"Busquets as well, when you watch Barcelona, you watch Busquets individually and everything happens around him. But when you watch Barcelona, you don't really see Busquets.

"But that's the kind of player I've always looked up to and just wanted to be that kind of player to get on the ball and make things happen."

----------

