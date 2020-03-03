Billy Gilmour looking to 'push on' after star performance against Liverpool

Billy Gilmour has revealed his delight after he produced a superb performance in Chelsea's FA Cup victory against Liverpool.

The Blues handed Liverpool their third defeat in a row on the road after Willian and Ross Barkley took two of the many chances that the Blues had at Stamford Bridge.

But 18-year-old Billy Gilmour stole the show after being handed a start by Frank Lampard on Tuesday evening.

The Scottish midfielder showed his composure and matureness on a fine night for the Blues in west London, and was handed the Man of the Match award.

Speaking after the game, Gilmour was delighted to have seized the opportunity given to him by Frank Lampard.

"It was a good match. I’ve been training very hard to get this chance. Today I stepped up and took my opportunity. It was a great game, and a great victory.

"I need to keep pushing on, and keep on doing what I’m doing."

Chelsea are now into the last eight of the competition, and just one step away from a Wembley semi-final.

Gilmour is looking at the bigger picture, and wants to bring home the silverware at the end of the season.

"It would be massive," Gilmour said on winning the FA Cup. "Hopefully we can go all the way, and get the trophy at the end."

Chelsea will find out their quarter-final opponents on Wednesday following the completion of Manchester City's tie with Sheffield Wednesday.

