Billy Gilmour on return from knee injury & pathway into Chelsea first-team

Billy Gilmour admits that suffering a long-term knee injury was difficult but is now looking to get his opportunities in the Chelsea side under Frank Lampard.

The 19-year-old had his breakthrough season at Chelsea last year, which saw him play four of the Blues six matches following the return of football after lockdown.

But the teenager, after showing promise with impressive Man of the Match displays against Everton and Liverpool, injured the meniscus in his knee which saw him undergo surgery.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Gilmour was left to recover ahead of a return during a pandemic on his own and highlighted the difficulties that he endured along the way through his injury.

"It was difficult," Gilmour told the official Chelsea website. "After having the operation, I just missed football so much and wanted to get back as quickly as possible. I’d never had that time away from it before and especially during lockdown, I couldn’t really do anything.

"I had just moved into my own place and you want to do stuff around the house but you can’t when you’ve only got one leg and you’re hopping around on crutches. It was the worst feeling ever but the physios really helped me a lot to get my leg and knee stronger. I still need to keep on top of the exercises to make sure the knee stays mobile and strong but it’s completely fine now."

READ MORE: Billy Gilmour previews Morecambe cup tie

Plenty of youngsters are getting the chance under Lampard at Chelsea and Gilmour is looking to continue his breakthrough in the team to become a regular in the side.

"I’ve enjoyed my own pathway. Of course, I need to get more first team experience but I’m still young, I’m still learning and there’s plenty of time for that.

"I just work hard every day in training and try to take my opportunities. I love being around the boys, I love training with team and I love working with the gaffer so hopefully that just continues."

Chelsea face Morecambe in the third round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge on Sunday - kick-off at 1.30pm [UK].

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube