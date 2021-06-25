Billy Gilmour Opens up on Euro 2020 Experience And Contracting COVID-19

The midfielder has opened up on his journey.

Chelsea and Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has opened up on his struggles with COVID-19, as well as discussing his experience playing in his first major international tournament.

Gilmour was impressive for Scotland when they faced England at Wembley on matchday two of the European Championships.

However, the midfielder contracted COVID-19 after the match and was unavailable for the final group game whilst Scotland bowed out of Euro 2020 with a single point.

Billy Gilmour has been linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Scotland fell short at the European Championships, with Gilmour only featuring in the match against England which saw Scotland claim their only point of the tournament.

Gilmour has been heavily linked with a loan move in the Premier League and it appears that Norwich is Chelsea's preferred destination for the youngster.

However, recent reports have linked the midfielder with a season-long loan return to Steven Gerrard's Rangers at Ibrox.

The Scotland international took to Instagram to update his fans on how he is feeling after the tournament and his positive COVID-19 test.

The midfielder said: "Unbelievable experience to play in my first major international tournament over the past couple of weeks.



"On a personal note, gutted to miss out on our final game due to Covid - thank you for all your messages.



"We hope this is the first of many major international tournaments over the coming years…. Yous all deserve it and we hope to make you proud in the future. Thank you Scotland."

