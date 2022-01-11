Billy Gilmour Returns to Chelsea From Norwich City for Injury Assessment

Chelsea's Billy Gilmour has returned to the club during his loan spell at Norwich City to assess his latest injury, confirms manager Dean Smith.

The midfielder has had a mixed spell during his time at the Canaries, with fans recently turning on the Scott.

Speaking to the press, via FFScout, Smith confirmed that the midfielder has returned to Chelsea for a quick assessment on an ankle injury.

He said: "(Billy) Gilmour has an ankle injury that puts him out for 3-4 weeks. He’s gone back to Chelsea for them to assess it and I hope he’ll be back for treatment over the next few days."

This comes after it was revealed that the Blues cannot recall Gilmour in January as he has met the threshold of matches required for a recall option to be off the table.

Gilmour quickly rose through the ranks in the academy at Cobham before breaking into the first team under Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, where he went on to make 11 appearances in his debut season.

He has made 22 appearances during his Blues career so far before departing for Norwich City in the summer, where he has struggled as his team sit bottom of the Premier League table.

In recent weeks he has received criticism from Norwich fans, chanting for him to return to Chelsea.

This led to Smith sticking up for the loanee, as he said: "He never shies away from wanting the ball at any opportunity. Has he been at the top of his game? No, but nor have Norwich City and that's something that we both want to put right.

"Everybody within the dressing-room knows the value of Billy, but people have to remember he's 20 years old. He will keep working hard to get better."

