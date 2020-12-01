Billy Gilmour returns to Chelsea squad to face Sevilla after knee injury

Billy Gilmour will return to the Chelsea squad for their Champions League clash against Sevilla on Wednesday night.

The 19-year-old has been out since July after sustaining a knee injury which saw him undergo surgery.

Gilmour has been recovering and has featured in the Development squad to build his match fitness ahead of a return to the first-team.

(Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Now Lampard has confirmed the Scottish midfielder is back in the squad and will travel to Sevilla with the rest of the side to face Sevilla.

"He's fit now Billy. He could probably do with some more match minutes which are hard to get in these Covid times - behind the scenes, because of the way the bubbles are here at Cobham.

"He is in the squad tomorrow. It'll be nice if he can get some minutes, particularly over these two Champions League games remaining in the group stage.

"And where do I see him? Hopefully at the level he was at just before he got injured. He made a great impact. There will be so much more to come from him generally at this club e=because of the talent that he has.

"He's got a great attitude, trains brilliantly, and he's looking spot on so he comes in just to compete in the squad with the other players in that midfield area."

----------

