Billy Gilmour Reveals Chelsea First-Team Ambitions Following Norwich Loan Move

Chelsea star Billy Gilmour has expressed his desire to find a path into the first-team as he looks to impress during a loan stint at Norwich this campaign.

The Scotland international has joined the Canaries for the upcoming campaign to get regular minutes under his belt after a frustrating few months towards the business end of the previous campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Ahead of his side's opening-day Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday, the 20-year-old has revealed how an impressive spell with Daniel Farke's side could boost his chances of breaking into the first-team at Stamford Bridge.

"That is why I have come here (to break into the Chelsea starting-XI). I think the most times that I would play for Chelsea was two games in a row," said Gilmour, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"I had to come out and get more experience of first-team football. I need regular football to develop. If I am playing week in and week out, I will become stronger, sharper, I will become more aware."

"They (Chelsea) are in contact, they will watch games and send me highlights, look at what I can do better." With a view to returning? "That is the aim. Have a really good season here with Norwich, go back to Chelsea and see what happens."

Ahead of this weekend's clash, Gilmour added: "What a way to start a Premier League season (against Liverpool). I think just to be back in the Premier League playing against these clubs like Liverpool will be amazing.

"You can really see there is a buzz about the place, everyone is excited for the season to start. We have got a tough opener but we are all looking forward to it. Norwich is a team that should be in the Premier League. We are back and we are hoping to stay."

